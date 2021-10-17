John Aldridge says Caoimhin Kelleher is a “different level” to Gavin Bazunu

An interesting logic from the former Ireland international…

John Aldridge has said that Caoimhin Kelleher is operating on a “different level” to Gavin Bazunu at the moment.

Aldridge, who used to play for Liverpool during the 80s, said that he is “sure” that Kelleher will be Ireland’s #1 eventually, ahead of Bazunu.

Bazunu has established himself as Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper, though it is clear that Kelleher is not that far behind him in Stephen Kenny’s pecking order.

John Aldridge on Caoimhin Kelleher

In his Irish Independent column, Aldridge wrote: “Caoimhin Kelleher did a solid job for Liverpool as he stepped in for Alisson Becker at Watford on Saturday – and I believe he will be Ireland’s No.1 keeper for years to come.

“Young Gavin Bazunu has done well for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in recent months, but Kelleher is operating at a different level to the teenage Man City stopper who has yet to play in the Premier League.

“Meanwhile, Kelleher is the second pick to the best keeper in the world. That’s a great position for the 22-year-old from Cork to be.

“I’m good pals with Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and he is convinced Kelleher has a bright future in the game. He has matured in the last couple of years and now looks to be a calm presence.

Ireland are lucky to have a keeper of this quality to pick for the next decade and more sooner rather than later, I’m sure he will become the No.1.”

Caoimhin Kelleher vs Gazin Bazunu

While Kelleher has kept two clean sheets this season, saving a penalty in the process, he was almost completely untested for Ireland against Qatar and against Watford on Saturday.

Bazunu, who is playing regularly for Portsmouth, has seriously impressed when playing for Ireland, winning the man-of-the-match award against Serbia in the Aviva Stadium.

And meanwhile, Ireland’s third (or fourth) choice keeper Mark Travers, who is quickly becoming a fan-favourite with the Bournemouth fans.

Five straight clean sheets on the road 👏 pic.twitter.com/kvmNXKIuvU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 16, 2021

