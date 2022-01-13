Why Alisson could start ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher vs Arsenal

This is despite it being a Carabao Cup game.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Alisson Becker could start ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher against Arsenal on Thursday night.

Despite the Carabao Cup being a competition where Kelleher plays every game he possibly can, Klopp has implied that he will be dropped for the semi-final on Thursday.

This is due to the fact that Alisson recently returned a positive Covid-19 test, and missed some football as a result.

The Liverpool manager believes that it would be wise for him to play against Arsenal, in an attempt to get some minutes under his belt.

Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson?

Speaking in his pre-match preview on Wednesday, Klopp said: “Caoimh is the goalkeeper for this competition but there is a chance Ali will play tomorrow just because of the situation we were in.

“I think he needs the game now. We will see how we decide it finally but there is a good chance that Ali will play tomorrow just because of the situation with Covid and everything, when he was out.

“We all need to make sure the boys have as much rhythm as they can get. So there’s a good chance Ali will start tomorrow. But the competition is actually Caoimh’s competition, that’s true.”

Liverpool vs Arsenal

While Kelleher will undoubtedly be disappointed not to be playing in such a big game, he can be pleased with the performances he put in while Alisson was unavailable.

Most notably was the 2-2 draw against Chelsea, where the young Corkman seriously impressed Gary Neville, as well as the wider footballing world.

The young keeper does have quite a strong record against Arsenal in this very competition, as he once (despite conceding five goals in the game) came to Liverpool’s rescue in a penalty shootout.

Given the bizarre nature of football in the Covid era, plus Alisson’s unfortunate injury history, we can safely assume it won’t be long until we see Kelleher lining out for Liverpool again.

