Jurgen Klopp responds to suggestion Caoimhin Kelleher could have replaced Alisson

Jurgen Klopp responded to a suggestion Caoimhin Kelleher could have replaced Alisson in the team against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kelleher, who was always seen as an extremely competent second-choice keeper at Liverpool, has recently put some pressure on Alisson.

In one of the biggest games of the season, Kelleher stepped in while Alisson had Covid against Chelsea, and he did not let the team down at all.

Since then, he has looked even more confident, most recently keeping a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

With this game being just a few days ago, there has been pressure from a small minority of Liverpool fans to make Kelleher the first-choice keeper at the club.

Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson?

However, Jurgen Klopp did not entertain the idea of Kelleher replacing Alisson in the team any time soon.

When asked on Sunday afternoon about the change, Klopp replied: “As good as Caoimh is, there was no doubt that Ali’ would come back in…”

Klopp recently discussed how impressed he has been by Kelleher lately, and that he finds it hard to believe that he is the same “skinny boy from Ireland” who joined the club a few years ago.

When asked what he thinks Kelleher should do going forward, he insisted he should stay at the club and learn from Alisson.

He said: “What can you do better at this age than learn from the best goalie in the world? All of these things are really good for him and we are more than happy to have him.”

Alisson proved that starting him was without a doubt the correct decision in the first half of the game against Crystal Palace, making two incredible saves to keep his side ahead going in at half-time.

While the young keeper may be growing frustrated over his lack of game time, Klopp did confirm that Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

