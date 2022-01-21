Aaron Ramsdale performance begs major Caoimhin Kelleher question

A tale of two keepers.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Thursday night, in a game where Liverpool looked in complete control throughout. But it was also a story of two goalkeepers – Caoimhin Kelleher and Aaron Ramsdale.

When the game was still 0-0, Alexander Lacazette took a free-kick from just outside the box that was less than inch away from going into the top corner of the goal.

Initially it appeared as though it just hit the crossbar, but on closer inspection, Kelleher actually got a fingertip on the ball. At half-time, Paul Merson said: “It’s a great save to get across and put it on the bar and that’s a proper free kick.”

Minutes later, a great team goal from Liverpool saw Diogo Jota break through and strike. It was a slow, trickly shot, but it still found its way past Ramsdale, who couldn’t get his feet sorted in time.

Similarly, towards the end of the game, Jota was played through again. Ramsdale did not get his starting point right, and Jota was able to chip him with ease, sealing the tie for Klopp’s side.

All the while Kelleher was looking confident and calm in the Liverpool goal, again unphased by the occasion.

Caoimhin Kellleher vs Aaron Ramsdale

We are not attempting to suggest that Kelleher is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale. The Arsenal signing has proved a lot of people wrong already, and has had some great performances so far this season.

But Ramsdale went for almost £30 million, and Kelleher is Ireland’s second choice goalkeeper as it stands. Is there anything really separating the two blonde keepers?

Is Ramsdale all that much better than the Corkman, if at all? Thursday night made it clear that Kelleher’s next decision will be an important one.

If he decides to stay at Liverpool to play in cup competitions, so be it. But if he demands to be a team’s number one, it can’t be a team much worse than Arsenal.

Read More About: aaron ramsdale, Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool