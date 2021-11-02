Dominic Calvert-Lewin provides insightful analysis into Man United’s goals vs Spurs

The Everton striker impressed on Monday Night Football.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared on Monday Night Football this week to analyse his Everton’s side’s game against Wolves.

His team lost 2-1 on the night, but it was his performance as a pundit that is grabbing the most headlines from an Evertonian perspective.

Despite watching his team lose, Calvert-Lewin remained composed and looked like a natural throughout the night, all while sporting an eye-catching suit.

Well done to @CalvertLewin14 for going on MNF. Live TV , no script and for a current player to put themselves in that position takes some guts. He’s speaking well and really relaxed. ( even though I’m sure he’s a bit nervous ) . Looks the part too. Hope more do it. 💙 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2021

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Man United goals

Perhaps the most interesting piece of his work was when he helped Jamie Carragher to analyse Manchester United’s three goals against Spurs from last weekend.

He spoke about how impressive the movement of United’s forwards was, especially Edinson Cavani, who scored the second on the day.

He said: “Cavani is someone I watched when he was at PSG… He’s been a top level center-forward for many years.

“He makes a first run, but that’s not it… It’s the second movement, and him staying away from the centre-half, and not killing his own space too quickly allows him the space to move into.

“Then you’ve got the composure, the touch and the finish, and he makes it look a lot easier than it actually is.”

Calvert-Lewin to Man United?

In the past, Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to Manchester, with Rio Ferdinand once saying that he would be a “fantastic” signing.

He said: “I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left-field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.”

Calvert-Lewin has missed almost the entirety of this Premier League season through injury, with a return expected at some point after the international break.

