Weekend goes from bad to worse for Newcastle with latest news

More bad news for the richest club in football.

Things have gone from bad to worse this weekend for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side.

First, they were embarrassed by Cambridge United in the third round of the FA cup, losing 1-0 to the League 1 side on Saturday afternoon.

Perhaps the worst thing about this defeat is that it wasn’t even a smash and grab from the lower league side. In fact, Cambridge could have scored quite a few on the day.

Eddie Howe put out one of the strongest teams he could have for the FA Cup fixture, making it even worse that his side failed to score at home against the League One outfit.

And unfortunately for the richest club in football, who were bought by a Saudi-led consortium earlier this season, the bad news didn’t stop there.

Callum Wilson news

Saturday saw Newcastle share a statement to confirm that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for eight weeks following the calf injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in December.

Wilson is Newcastle’s star striker, and without him on the pitch, the side tend to struggle to put the ball in the back of the net.

Big money signing Joelinton was brought in to be the man to score goals at first, but this season (particularly under Howe), he has become more of a midfielder.

Perhaps he will be tasked with moving back up the pitch again, though it feels as though he has really made that central midfielder position his own.

Callum Wilson Newcastle injury

Given the finances that Newcastle now have at their disposal, and the fact we are currently in a transfer window, it also wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Magpies sign a striker to cover for Wilson.

If they are to do so, it won’t be their first piece of business of the window, as they have already signed La Liga winner and England international Kieran Trippier.

