Callum Robinson rubs salt into Birmingham wounds after goal

Callum Robinson rubbed salt into the wounds of Birmingham fans after he scored a last-minute goal against them on Tuesday night.

Robinson scored with just seconds left on the clock to put the game out of sight for his Cardiff side, making it 2-0.

It was a nice left-footed finish, smashed home past the goalkeeper after some clever footwork in the box.

It wasn’t enough to score for Robinson either, as he took to social media to rub salt into the wounds of the Birmingham fans on the other side of the loss.

Robinson tweeted: “What a feeling last night was to get the win in front of you fans. Now need to build on that on Friday night. PS, always good to score against them lot.”

Robinson taking this sly dig at the Birmingham fans is likely due to the fact he started his career at city rivals Aston Villa, as well the years he spent with Blues’ rivals West Brom. Based on the replies to the Tweet, he still has quite a lot of supporters at the Baggies.

Callum Robinson goal vs Birmingham

Stephen Kenny will likely have been keeping an eye on the midweek games in the Championship, with Michael Obafemi scoring as well as Robinson.

The Ireland manager will have a difficult decision to make when it comes to picking who to start up front against France in the country’s first European Championship qualifier at the end of March.

Evan Ferguson, despite his age, seems like a guaranteed pick, so it could be down to the rest of the forwards to stake their claim and try and make that jersey their own with good club performances over the next week.

Robinson and Obafemi will be battling it out with the likes of Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Chiedozie Ogbene in the team, while Ferguson’s place isn’t guaranteed either.

The highlights from last night’s match can be seen here.

