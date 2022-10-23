Callum Robinson sent off after six minutes for “moment of madness”

What was he thinking?

Callum Robinson was sent off after six minutes in the Swansea vs Cardiff City derby on Sunday morning, following a moment of madness from the Ireland international.

Robinson was given a straight red card with less than seven minutes taking place, for throwing the ball directly at an opposition player’s face.

After he was pushed in the back by Ben Cabango, Robinson reacted terribly and threw the ball into the Swansea player’s face from point blank range.

After a short delay, the referee made the decision to send the striker off, and he could have no complaints.

Gary Weaver on commentary spoke at length about how a player with Robinson’s experience should have known better, especially in such a big game.

“You can’t legislate for that as a coach. He was speaking about his experience before the game, and he has been so good since arriving at Cardiff, but you can’t get carried away with your emotions and do something stupid.

“If you throw the ball into the face of an opponent, what can the referee do? It’s not his fault.”

Robinson will be particularly disappointed to be sent off in such a big game, especially given how well he has been playing at Cardiff since he joined.

Caretaker manager Mark Hudson was full of praise for the Ireland international after he made a great start for the Championship side.

“He worked from minute one,” said Hudson recently, as quoted by the BBC. “He’s been a great signing and he’s a great great kid.

“It’s a first game at home for him, a first goal from open play, it puts the penalty miss to bed and he can focus on [scoring] many more going forward now.”

