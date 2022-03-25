Close sidebar

Callum Robinson outlines why he is so impressed by Jason Knight

by Rudi Kinsella
callum robinson jason knight

An extremely exciting talent.

Callum Robinson has outlined why he is so impressed by his Ireland teammate Jason Knight.

Back in November of 2021, Ireland travelled to Luxembourg in good form, but were in need of three points to show that Stephen Kenny’s team was moving in the right direction.

Despite creating quite a few chances, they were struggling to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Enter Jason Knight.

The young man came on the pitch, and won a free-kick that was bundled over the line by Shane Duffy.

Then he was played through beautifully by Jeff Hendrick, before he backheeled the ball to Chiedoze Ogbene, who did well to finish and win the game for Ireland.

Knight wasn’t done there though. James McClean came storming down the wing, and played a gorgeous cross into Knight who had the goal at his mercy. Instead of aiming it goalwards, he calmly passed it to Robinson, who tapped into an empty net.

Callum Robinson on Jason Knight

Speaking recently, Robinson stressed how impressed he was by Knight when he came on in that match.

He said: “What I liked most was the character that night. We were lacking that bit of energy and spark… My goal proves just how far we’ve come as a group.

“If Belgium or Portugal or England scored that counter-attack, that’s the level that was. The vision and weight of pass from Jimmy to Knight. And Knighty to come on at his age in a big game, and not go for the shot. Because at 2-0 up at 23 years of age, I probably would have gone with the volley!

“That’s the quality that we’ve got in the group with these young lads… Where we were from Luxembourg at home to Luxembourg away is a million miles apart.”

Robinson, while clearly very impressed with Knight, is actually doing him a disservice, as he was actually only 20 in this game, and not 23.

