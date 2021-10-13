Callum Robinson quotes show how much Ireland means to him

“I think the main thing is family is very important.”

Callum Robinson’s quotes from back in 2018 shows just how much Ireland means to him and his family.

The striker was born in Northampton in England, and played for England as a youth team footballer, but was called up to Ireland’s senior team back in 2018.

The past week has definitely been the finest he has had in a green (and blue) jersey, as he scored five goals in two games, picking up back-to-back Man of the Match awards in the process.

His performances were both brilliant, and his quotes from 2018 about his Irish family show how much these goals would have meant to him.

What a fantastic goal! Callum Robinson slides home to complete his hat-trick after a lovely Ireland move.

Callum Robinson on playing for Ireland

Explaining why he Ireland “means more”, he said: “I just sat down with my Mum and Dad and spoke it through. I think the main thing is family is very important.

“If it means more for your family to be playing for Ireland than it does to be playing for England then that has a big part to play in it.

“I know for sure it means more for my family that I play for Ireland than it does for England.”

He continued: “I’d been thinking about it for a while and probably about 2 or 3 years ago I wanted to do it but with all the games in the Championship, I was only 19 or 20 and still growing.

“I didn’t think I was ready physically to be playing nationally as well and I used to speak to Alan Browne about it and really wanted to do it obviously then Seanie (Maguire) came to Preston and in the end I just really wanted to do it and I spoke to my Mum and my family and it was the best decision I’ve made.

“I’m really enjoying it with the lads it’s helped my game as well so it’s been positive in every way.”

Robinson’s grandmother is from Monaghan

He concluded: “I don’t think it’s too difficult if your loved ones want you to do it and play for Ireland and to be honest I know that I feel much more passion playing for Ireland than I would England and that’s not me just saying that.

“I think it means more for my Mum who is the closest woman in my life and I know it means more for my other family in general so it’s not hard if you know your loved ones and yourself want you to play for Ireland.”

Speaking after Tuesday night’s hat-trick, the West Brom downplayed any comparison with Irish legend Robbie Keane, but insisted he will continue to work hard to keep scoring goals for his country.

