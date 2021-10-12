Callum Robinson says his teammates helped him through a “crazy week”

“With what went on in the press and stuff… That’s what we’re about.”

Callum Robinson said his teammates helped him through a “crazy week”, following the Covid vaccination news that recently emerged.

Robinson was in the headlines for announcing that he is yet to be vaccinated, despite having tested positive for Covid-19 twice.

Since then, he has gone on to score twice against Azerbaijan, and a hat-trick against Qatar, in what has been a “crazy” week for the West Brom man.

What a fantastic goal! Callum Robinson slides home to complete his hat-trick after a lovely Ireland move.

Television https://t.co/JYf06csaIG

Personal computer https://t.co/ji74HIr1GO

Radio https://t.co/k385JrUVqr #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/fxedbnyqYw — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2021

Callum Robinson on his Ireland teammates

Speaking after Tuesday night’s win, he said: “It’s been a crazy week for me, but I’m really happy to finish it off with a few goals and a massive win.

“It’s nice to win at home, it felt good tonight in front of the fans.

“My teammates have been there for me all week. With what went on in the press and stuff… That’s what we’re about. I’d be the same if it was one of my other teammates.

“You could see by the way I was playing, nothing was in my head. I just wanted to get the two results, that was it.”

Speaking about having scored the first Ireland hat-trick since Robbie Keane did in 2014, Robinson said: “What a hell of a player Keane was. It’s a great achievement to be named with a player like Robbie.

“I’ve got a long way to go before I can put my name against his though. I’ve got to keep working hard to score goals for my country.

“Tonight we just out-footballed Qatar, who are a very good team. They’ve got a lot of quality in the team.

“We went to Azerbaijan and won 3-0, 4-0 tonight – what more could you ask for?”

Player of the match Callum Robinson became the first Republic of Ireland player to score a hat-trick in a senior international game since Robbie Keane in 2014. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/lReSxffHec — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2021

Ireland fixtures

Next up for Stephen Kenny’s side are games against Portugal and Luxembourg next month in the World Cup qualifiers.

Robinson will be hoping to stay fit and to carry this form into those difficult games.

