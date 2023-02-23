Callum Robinson to miss France tie with injury

A blow for the forward.

Callum Robinson looks set to miss Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France with an injury, according to the latest reports.

Robinson, who is Cardiff City’s top scorer this season, will reportedly be out until after the international break with a grade two hamstring tear.

Robinson has been in good form for Cardiff, and is always an important part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squads.

The Cardiff striker actually scored Ireland’s last goal, the only goal in a 1-0 win over Malta back in November.

Callum Robinson injury

The striker will also likely miss the friendly against Latvia, which comes five days before the massive tie against the World Cup runners-up.

Ireland’s striker options

While Robinson is the highest scoring forward in Ireland’s squad, he might not be as missed by Stephen Kenny as he would have been just a few short months ago.

Thanks to the emergence of Evan Ferguson, there is a more than capable replacement waiting in the wings, and it’s not clear that Robinson would have started or even featured in the game even if he were fit.

Adam Idah is also playing regularly for Norwich, and while he is still struggling to hit the back of the net, he is leading the line well for a very decent side under David Wagner.

Michael Obafemi got off the mark for Burnley recently, just days after he secured his dream move from Swansea to Vincent Kompany’s side.

Meanwhile, Troy Parrott returned from injury with an emphatic penalty for Preston, while we could also call on the veteran Shane Long if we had to.

Plus, the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene and Scott Hogan have also had decent seasons in the Championship, so Robinson’s presence may not be missed too much.

In fact, it could give Kenny a chance to try out a young partnership up front, with a number of exciting names to choose from.

