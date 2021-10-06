Callum Robinson says he is not vaccinated against Covid-19

The Ireland international has contracted the virus twice.

Callum Robinson has admitted that he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, despite having caught the virus twice already.

Responding to a question about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s emphatic stance on the matter, Robinson confirmed he has not been vaccinated.

Robinson recently missed Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portgual after he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Callum Robinson on Covid vaccination

He said: “It’s everyone’s personal choice. I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.

“As I said, it’s obviously annoying that I’ve caught Covid twice but I haven’t been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no.

“I just haven’t done it… I know, as you said, there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right, but everyone has their choice and what they want to do. I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body.”

🗣"Everyone has that choice." Callum Robinson has revealed he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID 19. pic.twitter.com/jc3DldzBsk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 6, 2021

Addressing the fact that he would have had a greater chance of playing against Portugal if he was vaccinated, the West Brom striker said it was “so annoying”.

He continued: “I definitely lost caps because of the coronavirus, which is obviously so annoying that the virus can take caps away from you

“The other month? Yeah I know, but as I said that was my choice, I haven’t been vaccinated. That’s where I’m at at the moment. Things might change where I want to get vaccinated, I want to do it but at this moment in time I haven’t made that decision.”

Stephen Kenny on Covid-19

Meanwhile, manager Stephen Kenny does not agree with Robinson’s stance, but insists that people can’t be forced to get the vaccine either.

He said: “I am double vaccinated myself and, ideally of course, we’d like everyone to be.

“I trust the medical experts , I’m not an expert myself in that field, far from it. I trust the medical experts and they recommend that it gets done. It makes it a safer environment for everyone.

“But we’re not in a position where we can insist on it and we have to respect individuals’ rights as well. That is something that we have to learn to live with.”

