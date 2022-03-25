Callum Robinson talks about how Ireland helped him through Covid controversy

“There was a lot of talk off the pitch…”

Callum Robinson has talked about how playing for Ireland helped him through his Covid-19 controversy from last year.

Back in October of 2021, the Ireland and West Brom striker came out to say that he was not vaccinated against Covid, despite having caught the virus twice up until that point.

One of these positive tests resulted in him missing a World Cup qualifier against Portugal, and as a result, a number of Irish fans were unhappy with his vaccination stance.

In an interview conducted this week ahead of friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, Robinson said that the response to the Covid stories pushed him further.

Callum Robinson on Covid situation

He said: “I think it gave me more fire in my belly. That’s just me being honest. As footballers you always give 100% no matter what, but what happened that week gave me more fire in my belly to show what I could do on the pitch.

“There was a lot of talk off the pitch, and I wanted to perform that night. We needed to get a result to give ourselves a chance, and away from home it’s always tough, but the lads were great that evening.

“I was happy to help with the two goals but I should have had a hat-trick that night. It felt like a big turning point, definitely.

“The boys stuck with me that week and I was happy to repay them with a couple of goals.”

🎥 | 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 "I get a mad feeling when I'm coming into the country. The buzz of playing for Ireland is unreal…" 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 week in Azerbaijan, the Qatar hat-trick, 🇮🇪 CR7 & owing the supporters 👏#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/h2SalIOz6I — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 25, 2022

Callum Robinson for Ireland

While he has always been a decent option for Ireland, the most recent international break showed exactly what Robinson is capable of.

He grabbed six goals in three games and made it clear that he is our best striker going forward.

Another few goals against either Belgium or Lithuania would surely have his and the rest of the Ireland team’s confidence sky-high going into a new Nations League campaign.

