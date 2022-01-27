Burnley linked with the perfect Sean Dyche player

This season’s relegation battle is going to be one for the ages.

Burnley fans were starting to feel a bit worried just two weeks ago, when they sold their star striker to Newcastle.

Not only did they lose one of their most important players, but he went to their fierce relegation rivals, who are stronger as a result of the move.

And while Burnley’s supporters were right to feel concerned about their lack of firepower without Chris Wood, things are definitely looking up for Sean Dyche’s side.

They are now heavily linked with Wout Weghorst, a 29-year-old striker who fits Burnley’s team like a glove.

Burnley interested in Wout Weghorst

The Dutch striker, who currently plays for Wolfsburg, stands at 6’6, which would make him one of the tallest outfield players in the Premier League.

It is being reported by The Athletic that the clubs have already come to an agreement, and that Burnley are now discussing personal terms with the player.

He has scored a total of 70 times for the Bundesliga side, and is surprisingly mobile for a man of his size.

In the Bundesliga, since the start of the 2018/2019 season, only one man has scored more goals than Weghorst, and that is Robert Lewandowski.

⚽️ Most Bundesliga goals since 2018/19 🥇 Robert Lewandowski – 120

🥈 𝗪𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗪𝗲𝗴𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 – 𝟱𝟵

🥉 Erling Haaland – 56 🎣 Burnley's apparent Chris Wood replacement would be some catch! pic.twitter.com/YftO7ptnVN — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 27, 2022

Burnely transfer news

Burnley are also said to be in discussion with Dinamo Zagreb over Mislav Orsic, an exciting attacking midfielder who could add some real creativity to the relegation fighters.

Add this to the fact that Ivory Coast winger Maxwell Cornet is now on his way back from AFCON, and Burnley could well have a brilliant second half of the season.

Although they find themselves dead last in the league, they are only four points from safety, and they have a ridiculous four games in hand over Norwich who are in 17th.

With Newcastle’s riches, Norwich’s resurgence, Watford’s managerial woes and Burnley’s exciting signings potentially en route, we could have a relegation fight for the ages.

