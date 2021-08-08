Spurs fans give Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka standing ovation during friendly

A lovely gesture.

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday afternoon. A late goal from Heung-Min Son separated the two teams, just six days out from the start of the Premier League.

Both teams fielded quite strong sides, though Harry Kane was a notable absentee, amid constant speculation that he may be leaving the London club.

Bukayo Saka receives standing ovation from Spurs fans

While the game itself was a tight affair, one moment in particular is being widely praised on social media.

Spurs and Arsenal fans gave Saka a round of applause and a standing ovation, following the abuse he received following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka missed the final penalty of the shootout, and as a result, Italy won Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old came on as a substitute with just 30 minutes to go in the friendly, and fans of both clubs clearly went out of their way to applaud him. Saka recognised the gesture, and applauded the crowd back.

Rivalries aside. What a moment this was this afternoon. 💙 @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/sfObRqyGP8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2021

Speaking shortly after the defeat to Italy, Saka took to his Instagram and wrote: “I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.

“There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win.”

Spurs will take on Manchester City in their first game of the season, while Arsenal play Brentford in the opening game of the entire campaign on Friday night at 8pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, tottenham hotspur