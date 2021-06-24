Bukayo Saka explains why he took jersey off after Raheem Sterling’s goal

No, he wasn’t getting carried away with his celebration…

England defeated Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday night and young Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was given the opportunity to start for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The versatile talent repaid his manager’s faith by playing a stormer and winning the man-of-the-match award on the night. Saka also played an important part in England’s goal, putting in the initial cross into the box that led to the only goal of the game.

After the goal, Saka went to his teammates to celebrate but when the TV cameras cut to him, he was completely topless, not a million miles away from the iconic Diego Forlan celebration from back in the day.

Many on social media were questioning whether or not he just let the celebration go to his head, but he has been quick to inform people that this is not the case.

Saka on taking his jersey off

Raheem Sterling scores.

Jack Grealish assists the goal.

Saka takes his shirt off. pic.twitter.com/25FXytdfY0 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 22, 2021

In an interview on Wednesday, Saka said: “Hey, I was roasting. I was so hot. I had my thermal on, and before that H (Harry Kane) went down and I was like now’s the time to take my thermal off, but I was thinking ‘What if someone takes a quick free-kick and I’m running with my shirt off?’

“So when we scored I just took it off quickly and the camera was on me so it looked a bit funny. A couple of my boys sent me pictures yesterday, I was just laughing…”

Bukayo Saka to start for England against Germany?

Saka is still only 19 years of age and has made 59 Premier League appearances for Arsenal’s first team, as well six appearances for England.

Selecting his side for England’s Round of 16 game against Germany, Gary Neville said that he thinks Saka should again start on the right wing for Southgate’s side.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bukayo Saka, Euro 2020