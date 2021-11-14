Man United legend hits out at Roy Keane punditry

“Not everyone can be the gaffer.”

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has hit out at Roy Keane, over some of the comments he has made while on punditry lately.

Keane’s punditry style, while divisive, has definitely got more fans than critics, especially since he has unofficially paired up with Micah Richards, who seems to bring the former Ireland captain back down to earth.

However, his unapologetic style is bound to bother some people, and it seemingly hasn’t pleased Robson.

Keane’s former teammate recently hit out at the way in which he does punditry, saying “not everyone can be the gaffer”.

He also said that Graeme Souness is better on punditry than the Corkman.

Bryan Robson on Roy Keane

He said: “It hurts when United aren’t doing well. I want them to be on top, winning. My love for the club as well as my job with United are why I do little for television.

“I listen to Roy Keane venting all his passion and drive, true to his intense nature.

“I see Graeme Souness biting his lip, measuring what he says. That’s one reason why he’s the best pundit of the lot.

“Keano doesn’t see the intensity which took our team up to second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season and which lit up the start of this season. But then not everyone can be the gaffer.”

Roy Keane’s punditry

Most recently, Keane has been using his platform to criticise United’s Harry Maguire, going as far as calling him “embarrassing”.

Maguire scored the first goal of the night during England’s recent win over Albania, and celebrated by putting his fingers in his ears. Keane, unsurprisingly, took issue with this…

Speaking about his celebration, Keane said: “He’s been a disgrace the last few games for Man United,” the Corkman begins. “He thinks if he scores there, he’s going to shut his critics up? Embarrassing.”

Maguire came out after the game and said that the celebration was not aimed at anyone in particular.

