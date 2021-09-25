Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Aston Villa players over Bruno Fernandes penalty miss

He also said that Aston Villa’s goal was offside.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed some of the blame on the Aston Villa players after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes smashed an injury time penalty over the bar, after the game’s only goalscorer Kortney Hause was seen to have handled the ball in the box.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes penalty miss

Solskjaer, speaking after the match, confirmed that Fernandes was always going to take the penalty, amid speculation Cristiano Ronaldo could have been elected to take the spot-kick.

Speaking about the penalty incident, he said: “First of all, the way they get around the penalty spot, get around Bruno and all that. That’s not to my liking.

“I do understand it, but it shouldn’t be that way. Bruno’s normally very good in those positions, he just unfortunately missed this one.”

However, he did say that Fernandes has a strong mentality, and that he believes the Villa player’s behaviour did not get into the Portuguese midfielder’s head.

The interview, in which Solskjaer also said that Villa’s goal was offside, can be seen in full here:

Pressure mounting on Solskjaer?

Solskjaer may be now beginning to worry about his job, with many United fans unhappy with the start to the season.

Without playing any of the so-called “big teams”, United have lost three of their last four games. Add that to the fact that they only escaped the London Stadium with three points after Mark Noble missed a late penalty last week, and the nasty run of fixtures coming up, and the United boss might really be in trouble.

Next up for United is Villarreal at home, and after the shocking loss to Young Boys in their opening Champions League game of the campaign, it may well be a must-win game for Solskjaer.

