Richard Keys strongly criticises Newcastle signing

“Newcastle are still in big trouble, that’s for sure…”

Richard Keys has strongly criticised Newcastle’s signings in January, specifically bringing in Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old was highly in demand in January, with Arsenal and Spurs said to be interested in signing him.

However, Newcastle and their newfound riches got the job done, much to the excitement of fans around Tyneside.

Despite the seemingly smart signing, Keys, ever the contrarian, has suggested that this signing was “nowhere near” the level of player that Newcastle actually wanted.

Richard Keys on Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

In his weekly blog, the controversial pundit said that Newcastle remain in “big trouble”, and that they have it all to do to stay up this season.

He said: “Their spend in January was interesting I mentioned Chris Wood in the last blog. He’s a solid citizen. Kieran Trippier is too, although he’s not going to win you many games.

“Dan Burn? Underwhelming. So was the addition of Matt Targett. Bruno Guimaraes is the wrong man, at the wrong time, at the wrong club for me. Is he really going to dig them out of trouble? I don’t think so. He’s got quality that’s for sure – but he might just be ‘new’ Dmitri Payet.

“You can see why Newcastle bought him. They just had to land a big one (big-ish) to prove they could, but they came up well short. They were nowhere near the ones they really wanted. All the money on the world doesn’t guarantee success.”

Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle

Guimaraes is yet to play for Newcastle, though he could be in line to make his debut against Everton on Tuesday night.

Newcastle play Everton in a massive game, that could see them go a point behind the Goodison Park team if they win.

However a loss could see them four points from safety, if other results go against them.

