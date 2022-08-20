Bruno Lage heaps praise on to Nathan Collins

He tipped him to be a future Wolves captain.

Bruno Lage has heaped praise on to Nathan Collins, insisting he has what it takes to be a future captain of Wolves.

Collins has slotted into the Wolves’ backline effortlessly, making the position his own after a big-money move from Burnley this summer.

Lage was so impressed with Collins that he felt comfortable letting Conor Coady leave the club on loan, knowing his side were safe in the hands of the Irishman.

He has since elaborated on what Collins has brought to Wolves so far, in just a few short weeks.

He said that the club is “very happy” with Collins’ maturity, and that he could well be the captain of Wolves in the near future.

Bruno Lage on Nathan Collins

He said: “We are talking about all the teams in the world, in the Premier League and in important championships, where are the captains? Most of them are centre backs.

“I don’t know the percentage. Maybe I am wrong. We can see Ruben Dias. He was my captain, not the first captain in Benfica, but he was one of them. Now he has captained Manchester City.

“He is one of them. You can see these kind of examples. Centre backs have this kind of personality to be the captain because they are in front of the game and one of the functions they have is to control the team.

“To voice their commands, if we need to be in the pressure position, the centre back can say we need to.

“When Collins come, after one or two days it looked like he was here two or three years. It’s about the personality and the belief to say ‘ok, I am here, now let’s find my space’.

“Look, I am very happy with him. We can see the maturity. We can see this by the first time we talk. We started training and we could see that straight away too.

“He was the right profile. I can see him doing good things for the club and I can see him being a reference in the club for others, for his personality and for his culture of the game.”

Bruno Lage on Nathan Collins

Collins has experience with the armband, as he captained Stoke at 18 years of age, while he is almost a guaranteed future Ireland captain too.

He has the difficult task of keeping Harry Kane and co. at bay on Saturday morning at 12.30am.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins, wolves