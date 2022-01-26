Lyon release angry statement over “false” Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle news

This story is far from over…

Lyon have come out to publicly deny reports that Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign their player Bruno Guimaraes.

Reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached between the two clubs, and that it seemed as though the deal was done.

However, based on Lyon’s latest update, there are still a number of issues that need to be resolved before any sort of transfer goes ahead.

The highly-rated midfielder has been a long-time target of Arsenal’s, but is seemingly most likely to join Newcastle in their relegation battle, if he is to leave Lyon.

Lyon on Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle

The French club posted a Tweet on their official account, to deny the “false information” surrounding their player.

The short statement reads: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.”

The Guardian reported earlier on Wednesday that Lyon have in fact accepted a €40m (£33.5m) bid, which is something that transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has also said.

Romano said that a fee was agreed upon by both clubs, but that Lyon are currently not satisfied with the manner in which they will be paid.

As is often the case with transfers these days, the agent details will also take some resolving.

Payment terms between clubs for €40m fee & agents details among things to be resolved for Bruno Guimarães to join Newcastle. Talks ongoing. ⚪️ #NUFC It’s not done deal yet – after meeting and verbal agreement, it’s now time to clarify key details. Still not ready for medical. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle?

If the deal does go through, Guimaraes could become a much-needed midfield option for Eddie Howe’s side in their desperate attempt to stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle have already signed a striker in Chris Wood, and a right-back in Kieran Trippier. Now they are linked with Guimaraes, who is a hard-tackling central midfielder, who is also extremely composed on the ball.

They are also now being linked with Brighton defender Dan Burn, following the news that Jamal Lascelles picked up an injury in their crucial win over Leeds last weekend.

