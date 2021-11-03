Paul Scholes pinpoints one moment that summed up Man United mess vs Atalanta

This sums it all up…

Manchester United salvaged a 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Tuesday night, thanks to the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo in injury time.

While many United fans were understandably buzzing with the late equalilser, it’s hard to shake the feeling that this is yet another instance of Ronaldo papering over the cracks with another piece of magic.

So while this point leaves United top of their Champions League group, many are worrying that these late goals and pieces of individual excellence are actually hurting the team in the long run, as it keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a job.

Speaking after the game, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes remained calm, insisting that while Ronaldo’s goal was excellent, the performance itself was a “mess”.

No way Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 How does he keep on doing this! Such a clean volley to rescue Man Utd yet again! pic.twitter.com/UaVyRFQsy6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

Paul Scholes on Bruno Fernandes incident

Scholes pinpointed one moment in particular that showed exactly how all over the place United were.

It was in the second half, when the Manchester side were chasing the game, as they were 2-1 down. It seemed as though all formation and shape had gone out of the window, and players were just doing anything to try and create a chance.

This is a sight that United fans are well used to this season.

Scholes said that at one point in the second half, he saw Bruno Fernandes deep in United’s own half, taking a throw in “in the right back area”.

Based on the formation United were playing, Fernandes should have been nowhere near this part of the pitch, which helps to highlight the lack of structure among the team.

Ferdinand agreed, saying: “We looked it at one point and said ‘What formation are they playing?’ It was disarray, it was just hope…

“And again, it comes down to an individual moment of brilliant from that man Ronaldo. He saved them in that second half.”

"He doesn't work hard enough, he doesn't close people down, he doesn't press…" 🥱🥴@rioferdy5 won't take any Ronaldo slander… More concerns for Paul Scholes though! #UCL pic.twitter.com/BwnU7yzqGu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

