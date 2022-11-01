Bruno Fernandes suspension provides Erik ten Hag with exciting opportunity

Some exciting possibilities.

Bruno Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Premier League against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

As a result, he will be suspended for United’s trip to Villa Park on Sunday, meaning it will be the first league game of the season that Fernandes won’t start.

In fact, Fernandes has played the most minutes of any Man United outfield player this season, as well as any player since he signed for the club.

He has undeniably been an important signing, bringing some much-needed positivity to Old Trafford at times, but him missing the Villa game could give United a chance to try something new.

Man United have an important Europa League game against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, three days before the Villa game on Sunday, so Fernandes will likely play 90 minutes in this.

Based on Erik ten Hag’s lack of rotation so far this season, he will also play Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in Thursday’s game.

This leaves him with a number of options for Sunday’s game, which Fernandes will not feature in.

When Eriksen took ill recently, Fred was brought into the midfield to replace him, but he doesn’t seem like the most suitable replacement for Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes suspended vs Aston Villa

Perhaps Ten Hag could push Eriksen further up the pitch and bring in Scott McTominay, someone who he has clearly been a fan of this season.

Donny van de Beek is also getting back to full fitness, and he may be the most natural fit for that No. 10 position that Fernandes likes to play in.

However, the most exciting option would be to move Jadon Sancho centrally and play him as a part of the midfield three.

It is starting to become apparent that Sancho does not have the pace or intensity to play on the wing in a Ten Hag side, but what he does have is great decision making and composure on the ball.

He could be the perfect link between midfield and attack, getting the ball off the two holding midfielders and turning to run at the Villa defence.

Sancho is very clever, and he can find nice pockets of space centrally more often than he would normally be able to on the wing. He also keeps the ball very well, something which Fernandes does not.

It’s unlikely that Ten Hag will take such a big risk, but it is one that a lot of Man United fans want to see.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United