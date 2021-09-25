Bruno Fernandes shares statement after shocking penalty miss

He is clearly still disappointed.

Bruno Fernandes has shared a lengthy statement after his shocking penalty miss against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Manchester United midfielder missed a penalty that would have levelled the game with only minutes left, meaning his side lost the match 1-0.

It was an uncharacteristically bad penalty miss from the Portuguese midfielder, as he ballooned the ball over the bar.

He took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a message with his fans, and to explain how he is feeling.

Bruno Fernandes comments on penalty miss

He said: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.

“Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team.

“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.”

He continued: “The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my teammates and the club to be the best we can be.

“I’m a player who leaves everything on the pitch, with great desire and commitment. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chanting my name in the stadium was very emotional… I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us.”

