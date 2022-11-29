Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his goal on Monday

A diplomatic response…

Bruno Fernandes has talked about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a goal that was his against Uruguay on Monday night.

Fernandes bagged a brace against Uruguay in a 2-0 win over the South American side, though there was some debate with regards to the game’s opening goal.

On first watch, it looked like Fernandes played a beautiful ball into Ronaldo, who just about managed to glance the ball in the back of the net.

However, replays showed that the ball never touched Ronaldo, and that the ball went straight in from Fernandes’ cross.

This didn’t stop Ronaldo from claiming the goal as his own though, sprinting off to celebrate and raising his hand in the air as if to let everyone know that the goal was his.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes made it clear that he didn’t care about who scored, and that he thought originally that Ronaldo got the final touch.

He said: “I don’t think it matters who scored the goal at this point. At the time I thought Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him!

“But the important thing is that we were able to go on to the next round, and pick up a very important win against a very tough opponent.”

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Fernando Santos said that he couldn’t care less about who scored, as his side now look in a really strong position going into the business end of the tournament.

Portugal can afford to rest the likes of Ronaldo and Fernandes in their final group stage game against South Korea, as they are through to the knockout stages already.

However, knowing the level of competitiveness that the two play at, they could insist on playing every possible minute.

