Bruno Fernandes speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United exit

Bruno Fernandes has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United, following the news that the striker has left the club.

Fernandes and Ronaldo are currently on international duty together with Portugal at the World Cup, with their first game against Ghana at 4pm.

News broke on Tuesday night that Ronaldo had left the club, with the player releasing a brief statement on his Twitter page.

He wrote: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Fernandes himself was asked about the situation during the pre-match press conference at the World Cup, and he gave a typically insightful response.

Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United exit

He said: “It is his decision. A personal decision. One pertaining to him and his family. We haven’t really discussed the topic.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable and I don’t have to pick a side. It’s a priviledge to play with Cristiano.

“He’s always been an inspiration to me. It was a dream to play with him at the club but nothing lasts forever. We have to respect his decision. Decisions have to be taken for the wellness of our families.”

In an unsurprisingly blunt statement, the club wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

