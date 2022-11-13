Bruno Fernandes speaks excellently about Qatar World Cup

Some refreshing honesty.

Bruno Fernandes has spoken out brilliantly about the Qatar World Cup, following Manchester United’s last game before the break.

Fernandes will be travelling to Qatar as part of a very strong and exciting Portugal squad, but he has made it clear that he is not treating it like the ideal international tournament.

He used his opportunity speaking on Sky Sports to talk about the deaths of those who helped build the stadiums in Qatar, as well as the issues he had from a footballing perspective.

Bruno Fernandes on Qatar World Cup

“It’s not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup,” he said.

“I think for everyone, players and fans, it’s not the best time. Kids will be at school, people will be working and the timings will not be the best for people to watch the games.

“We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.

“We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world.

“It’s for everyone, it doesn’t matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time. But for a World Cup it’s more than football, it’s a party for fans, players, something that’s a joy to watch, should be done in a better way.”

🗣 "Of course it's strange, it's not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup." Bruno Fernandes reviews the news around the World Cup and highlights the importance of everyone to be included pic.twitter.com/K6Ep8xIDHD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 13, 2022

While many are in agreement with Fernandes’ comments, he is one of the most high profile footballers to speak out about the tournament, and doing so on Super Sunday is even more impressive.

Jamie Carragher took to social media to praise the Man United midfielder for doing so.

Read next: Reece James posts cheeky comment on Ivan Toney’s Instagram post

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United