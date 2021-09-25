Bruno Fernandes skies the ball with injury time penalty

A massive miss from the midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes missed an injury time penalty for Manchester United against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with the away team running out 1-0 winners.

United were awarded the late penalty after Kortney Hause, who had scored moments beforehand, was judged to have handled the ball in the box.

Bruno Fernandes misses penalty

There was clearly no doubt about who was going to take the penalty, and while Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t exactly shy away from the penalty area, Fernandes was clearly the man who was going to take it.

He smashed it straight down the middle, but cleared the crossbar comfortably, ballooning the ball over the bar.

It would be wrong to say that Villa held out for the win, as they created a number of chances throughout the game, and were unlucky not to have been further ahead, with Ollie Watkins having gone close.

Mason Greenwood threatened for United from start to finish, but the ball just wouldn’t land for him.

It was as though United’s players just couldn’t get their feet on the ball without Villa’s relentless pressure resulting in a mistake. Fred, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were caught out on a number of occasions, with John McGinn and Matty Cash in particular not willing to give United a second on the ball.

Manchester United’s penalty issue

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be faced with a tough question – who is going to take his penalties? Ronaldo will certainly throw his hat in the ring, and Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have both taken and scored a number of penalties for the club in the past.

However, Fernandes still has an incredible record from the spot, even after what happened at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Gary Lineker joked that it will be Ronaldo taking them for the rest of the season, after Fernandes’ shocking miss.

Think it’s safe to say that @Cristiano will now be on penalties as Bruno hits one that’s yet to re enter the Earth’s atmosphere. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 25, 2021

