Bruno Fernandes makes odd comparison between him and Nicolas Pepe

Bruno Fernandes has made a comparison between the way the media treated him compared to Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

Fernandes recently sat down with The Athletic for a very interesting interview, where he discussed everything from life in Portugal to almost signing for Spurs just before Man United got the deal over the line.

One part of the interview saw Fernandes discuss his start in England, and how the media in Britain portrayed him compared to others.

Fernandes undeniably hit the ground running, making an immediate impact on United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he was not without criticism.

And this criticism is something that the Portuguese midfielder has not forgotten about to this day.

Bruno Fernandes on Nicolas Pepe

“He (Pepe) had some bad games and everyone was saying, ‘He still has to adapt’,” says Fernandes, “but when Bruno was having a bad game, it was just because he was moaning or not focused on the game. For me, that was good, because it meant that I was ready and that’s why they were demanding so much from me.”

Pepe definitely did not have the same impact on Arsenal that Fernandes had on United, with the Ivory Coast international recently sent on loan to Nice from Arsenal.

Fernandes also discussed the role Solskjaer had in signing him, insisting it meant a lot to him that the former Man United manager actually went to watch his games.

He said: “I moan against everyone who is against me, not those who are with me. Ole saw someone that was passionate and it helped him sign me for the club. On my first day, he said to me, ‘Just be yourself’. He said, ‘I know what you are capable of with the ball but I also want you to be the leader you have been at Sporting’.”

While United have not won a trophy since Fernandes’ signing, he is the club’s top scorer since the day he joined.

