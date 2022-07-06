The Man United player who’s place in the team could be at risk

He should be worried…

Since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Man United, he has been a fan-favourite. A truly ridiculous goals and assist record, an ability to make something out of nothing, and an infectious attitude when it comes to effort.

However, since he joined the club, his place in the team has been safe, but it might not be for long.

Erik ten Hag has joined the club and clearly stated that the midfield is what needs fixing most.

He has bid (a number of times) for Frenkie de Jong, while Christian Eriksen looks close to joining the Manchester club, instead of Spurs or Brentford.

With neither of these players likely to play in a defensive midfield position, it will likely leave Fernandes battling with de Jong and Eriksen for a spot in the midfield, as well as Donny van de Beek.

Bruno Fernandes at Man United

This is where problems could start to arise for Fernandes.

Van de Beek has never been given a fair crack of the whip at United, but you can assume he finally will under ten Hag, his former manager.

If he hits the ground running at United (a few years after he joined the club), it could be bad news for Fernandes. Ten Hag likes technical players who are able to keep the ball in tight situations.

While Fernandes is more likely to grab a goal or assist than van de Beek is, if the new boss values a style of play that sees the midfield keep the ball, it’s a no-brainer.

Fernandes is often wasteful in possession, as he attempts brave (and often foolish) through balls that lead nowhere. On the other end of the spectrum, he has excellent vision, and definitely knows where the goal is if he is less than 30 yards away.

👤 34 appearances

⚽️ 19 goals

🎯 14 assists

🥇 4 Player of the Month Awards Bruno Fernandes joined @ManUtd #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Et6c5syYCk — Premier League (@premierleague) January 30, 2021

Perhaps United will need a striker soon though, and it could honestly make sense to see Fernandes move up into that position, given his skillset…

