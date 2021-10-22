Bruno Fernandes an injury doubt for Man United vs Liverpool

Bad news for United fans.

Bruno Fernandes is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s game against Liverpool this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Reports emerged earlier on Friday that Fernandes was suffering from a knock he picked up during Wednesday night’s win over Atalanta, and the United boss was then asked about it during Friday’s press conference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes injury

Much to the fear of United fans, he confirmed the news, saying: “Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises.

“We do have two or three from that game. Bruno might be one of them that is a doubt, but he’s doing everything he can to be ready.”

Fernandes was instrumental in the comeback on Wednesday, setting up nine chances throughout the game.

Bruno Fernandes to miss Liverpool game?

If Fernandes is not fit enough to start the game, it may not be the end of the world for United fans.

The last time he started on the bench against Liverpool was in January of this year, when he came on to score the match-winning free-kick in the FA Cup.

Man United team news vs Liverpool

While Fernandes seems a doubt for the game, United will be relieved that Marcus Rashford is back, and seemingly without missing a beat.

He came off the bench for his return, and scored vs Leicester, before starting and scoring the first against Atalanta.

Raphael Varane continues to be sidelined after hurting his groin while with France but his international colleague Anthony Martial has been back in training this week.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have no real injury concerns aside from Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alacantara. Curtis Jones is back in training and could be in line to feature in the crucial game.

Man United vs Liverpool kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday from Old Trafford.

