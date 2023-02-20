Small Bruno Fernandes gesture shows why he’s a true leader

Man United’s true captain…

Bruno Fernandes put in a masterclass against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, just days after he played a very difficult game against against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

He played the full game against Leicester, and he will likely do the same on Thursday night in the second-leg of the Europa League tie.

He picked up two assists against the Foxes, and he really could have had more if the United forwards were more clinical in front of goal.

One of his assists came after he played a gorgeous one-two with Jadon Sancho, who calmly slotted the ball home to make it 3-0.

Fernandes did something that some fans noticed after Sancho’s goal, when the young Englishman was running to the corner to celebrate.

Instead of joining in with the celebration of a goal that he played a crucial part in, Fernandes gave Sancho a moment to soak in the atmosphere on his own, before joining in.

Bruno Fernandes – Man United’s leader

While Fernandes is not technically the club captain, it’s moments like these that show who the real leader on the pitch is.

Even some of the things he does that bothers Man United fans, and football fans alike, is more akin to a captain on the pitch.

He is normally the first player over to complain to a referee when he feels things haven’t gone his team’s way, and he is often the first to give out to his teammates when he’s unhappy with how they are playing.

Harry Maguire wears the armband when he plays. Even when he comes on for two minutes to help see out a victory, he takes the armband and proudly puts it on.

But it’s moments like the above, plus his outrageous durability and skillset, that shows Fernandes is the true leader of this Man United team.

