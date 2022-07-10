Bruno Fernandes explains significance of new jersey number

A nice story.

Bruno Fernandes has explained the significance of his new jersey number, as he changed from wearing the number 18 to wearing the number 8.

The jersey number means a lot to Fernandes, largely for family reasons.

“That shirt means a lot [to me]” he said to MUTV. “There is a history behind that [number] because my father, when he used to be a player, he was playing with a number eight.

“He quit from football because he had an offer from work, and obviously at that time for me and my brothers and for all the family it was better that he had proper work than [to] keep playing football.

“[The number eight] is the number he was using for two years,” he said. “Because it was also his dream [to be a footballer], it makes my dream a little bit of him.”

He continued: “The eight is the day of my birthday! So this number eight says a lot about me, says a lot about my family, says a lot about my past and that’s why I like to use it.”

Bruno Fernandes jersey number change

Fernandes has made it clear that he has had his eye on the number 8 jersey for quite some time, as he indicated when Juan Mata signed a new one-year deal at Man United last summer.

‘I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year,’ Fernandes quipped on Twitter, before adding: ‘Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch.’

United fans will be hoping that the new jersey number brings a good spell form to Fernandes, who will be eager to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes might even be worried about his place in the team, as (if transfer rumours are to be believed) Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen could well be on their way to the club. More on that here.

