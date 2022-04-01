Bruno Fernandes on the Man United youngster he wants to play with

High praise for the youngster.

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new Manchester United contract that will keep him tied to the club until 2026.

The Portuguese midfielder has been an incredible success at United since he joined, and despite not winning any trophies, many would suggest that his arrival raised the standard of the performances at the club.

He will hope that his new contract brings more success when it comes to silverware.

Fernandes took to Twitter to celebrate his new contract and afforded United fans the chance to ask him a number of questions.

Bruno Fernandes James Garner

One fan asked him which player from United’s academy does Fernandes most look forward to playing with, and he answered midfielder James Garner.

Garner is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he is seriously impressing, amid reports he could make waves in United’s first team next season.

He is a defensive midfielder who is well capable of playing further up the pitch, and his set-piece deliveries cause havoc in the Championship on a regular basis.

In a position where United desperately need someone who can play football, he is someone who loves to have the ball at his feet, and given he is just 20 years of age, he could well break into the Premier League team next season.

Bruno Fernandes James Garner

Garner has garnered some real praise from football legends lately, with Martin Keown recently praising him on commentary.

He said: “You can’t underestimate the quality that Garner is putting into this box. He’s on loan from Manchester United – they need to be thinking about getting him back there quickly!

“I like the way he’s developing, growing as a player. It’s his second year here on loan, you can see the development. He’s certainly playing with a lot more confidence right now.”

Read next: Roy Keane heaps praise on Man United loanee James Garner

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United