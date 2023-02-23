Bruno Fernandes opens up Jadon Sancho’s time away

Some fascinating quotes from the United midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes has opened up on Jadon Sancho’s time away from the Manchester United first-team, and why Erik ten Hag demanded it happen.

Sancho recently returned to the first-team after being sent away by Ten Hag to work on his own fitness with a team of specialised coaches in the Netherlands.

Since then, his form has been good, scoring two goals and creating quite a few chances for a Man United side that are purring under Ten Hag.

While the exact reason for Sancho being asked to train separately has yet to be released, Fernandes has given us an an insight into why it may have happened.

Fernandes was discussing the way Ten Hag has laid down the law at the club since joining in the summer, using Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo as examples of players who have been sanctioned throughout the season.

Bruno Fernandes on how Erik ten Hag dealt with Jadon Sancho

He said: “He demands from people. You do it, or you’re out. You won’t play. In the beginning, everyone wondered if he would do it or not? He did it many times.

“He did it with Cristiano, he did it with Jadon, he did it with Marcus (Rashford). Marcus was in the best form against Wolves, in a big moment, he did something wrong and the manager pulled him out. Everyone was like wow.

“We were like ‘He is our main man, we need him’. But then I said to David (De Gea) ‘It has to be like this’. Because if not, the younger ones will think, next one he will do nothing to me too.

“He demands people to be consistent, off the pitch also. Marcus accepted it, came on, scored and we win. In the end, it’s him and the coach smiling.

“I’m a father. Sometimes you have to make some rules at home, or in a short period of time they will control the house!”

