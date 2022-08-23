Bruno Fernandes offers update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

An interesting insight.

Bruno Fernandes has offered an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United, amid constant transfer speculation.

Ronaldo is reportedly still looking at a way to leave Manchester, though he is desperate to play in the Champions League, and finding a team willing to take him on is proving to be more difficult than the striker likely imagined.

Ronaldo is still clearly an excellent goalscorer, but there are issues with his attitude and workrate that some modern teams would not put up with, as well as the small matter of his outrageous wages.

Fernandes has said that he knows a thing or two about Ronaldo’s future, but that all will be revealed when he himself releases his interview at the end of the transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “There is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won’t be the one to say it.

“For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon.”

What does Bruno know? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vfryuqdFhb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2022

Many have pointed out that Ronaldo’s planned interview is coincidentally scheduled for when the transfer window closes, meaning he will then know where he is playing his football this season.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo

It has been said in the past that Fernandes’ form at United began getting worse when Ronaldo arrived back in Manchester, and that he plays better when his fellow countryman is not in the team.

Gary Neville said on Monday night that he sees a positive difference in Fernandes’ performances when Ronaldo isn’t playing, a sentiment shared by a number of Portugal fans too.

If Ronaldo does find a club that will take him, United fans could see the best of Bruno again going forward.

