Bruno Fernandes delivers strange post-match comments on Alejandro Garnacho

Strangely critical from the Man United midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes delivered a strange post-match interview with some negative comments about Alejandro Garnacho’s start to the season.

Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United’s first-team on Thursday night in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, in a performance that has left fans of the club extremely excited.

Despite only being 18 years of age, he looked to be United’s best attacking talent at times during the game, and will now likely be in contention to start upcoming Premier League games.

Despite his strong performance, Fernandes’ post-match interview was strangely negative, with the Portuguese midfielder bringing up some attitude problems that Garnacho had during pre-season.

Bruno Fernandes on Alejandro Garnacho

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “He was good, but he knows that we expect a lot from him.

“Obviously he’s still really young, he’s doing really well. He was not at his best at the beginning of the season. On the tour he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have had, and that’s why he didn’t get his chances until now. He’s getting his chances because he’s training better, having a different attitude and deserving his chances.”

"At the beginning he didn't have the best attitude" "Now he's changed that, he's starting to get his chances!" Bruno Fernandes claims we're only beginning to see more of Alejandro Garnacho now due to his poor attitude at the start of the season! 👀 🎙️ @Becky_Ives_ pic.twitter.com/aMuo7HtQEm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022

Fernandes doubled down on these comments in a subsequent interview with MUTV, saying: “He didn’t get his chances before because he was not good enough in training and not good enough mentality-wise.”

This led to Paul Scholes saying after the match that Garnacho must have been “too big for his boots” during the summer.

Many have felt like these comments have resulted in some unnecessary negative publicity surrounding the teenager, while others feel as though Fernandes speaking the truth will stand to Garnacho in the long run.

Next up for Man United is a difficult trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

