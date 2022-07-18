West Ham set to pull off one of the signings of the summer

This would be an exciting move.

West Ham look set to pull one of the Premier League signings of the summer, if they manage to get it over the line.

West Ham have desperately needed some back-up for Michail Antonio for a long time, with the physical striker running himself into the ground over the past season or so.

And it looks like they have finally got exactly what they need.

Armando Broja looks to be on his way to West Ham, with the club having agreed personal terms with the talented young striker.

Broja, who is currently a Chelsea player, spent last season on loan with Southampton where he impressed, but was somewhat inconsistent at times.

West Ham are now close to signing Armando Broja. Talks progressing with Chelsea, West Ham insist for permanent deal after official offer submitted but it’s up to Chelsea 🚨🇦🇱 #WHUFC Broja has agreed personal terms with West Ham – all parties are getting closer. pic.twitter.com/g1aHKSvEkU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

However, despite his inconsistencies, his ability looked really promising throughout the season, and he holds all of the tools necessary to be a top Premier League striker.

Armando Broja to West Ham

He possesses a brilliant amount of pace and strength, while his ball control also looks up to standard at 20 years of age.

His best trait could be his finishing, which appears to be ice-cold. He doesn’t seem to get nervous or allow himself to be swallowed up by a big, tense crowd, which will suit him at West Ham.

He remains calm in front of goal and will likely bag quite a few in London next season. He may have only scored six goals last season, but in a team like West Ham we’d expect him to double that tally next season.

Take a look at all six of Chelsea striker Armando Broja's Premier League goals while on loan at Southampton in 2021/22 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DhDikZqFel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2022

West Ham made it to a Europa League semi-final and a seventh place finish in the league with little or no squad depth last season, which is a real credit to David Moyes.

But if they manage to pull off a few more signings like Broja, they could well pose a problem for some of the big clubs again next season.

