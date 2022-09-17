Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with Premier League job

Could a return be on the cards?

Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer is being linked with a return to the Premier League, with Brighton said to be sniffing around the former Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer left United in December of 2021 after a series of disappointing results, and he hasn’t returned to management since.

In fact, Solskjaer has remained almost entirely out of the limelight since he left the club he used to play for, something which he promised to do in his divisive farewell interview.

Brighton have been linked with a host of managers since Graham Potter made the move to Chelsea earlier in the month, and are reportedly happy to take their time in finding a replacement.

Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness) made the claim that Solskjaer has been ‘mentioned internally’ by the Seagulls bosses.

Brighton interested in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer would likely be interested in a return to the Premier League, but hiring him would be an extremely risky appointment for Brighton, who as a club tend to make extremely sensible decisions across the board.

While he proved to be a competent man manager at United, with a number of the players clearly being extremely fond of him, he did seem out of his depth when it came to making big decisions and tactics at the top level.

He helped United to a second-place finish and made it to the Europa League final, but failed to push on from there despite quite a strong transfer window going into last season.

If Brighton did get him in, it would be a major shift in identity from Potter’s rigid style and structure.

Most recently, Anthony Martial criticsed Solskjaer, insisting that he regularly was forced to play for the Norwegian manager while he was unfit, leading to him picking up even more severe injuries. More on that here.

