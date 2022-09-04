Football world fumes over VAR call in Brighton vs Leicester

A baffling decision from the VAR that has sent social media into a frenzy.

The footballing world has come together to fume over a controversial VAR call in the game between Brighton and Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored what would have been one of the goals of the season, unleashing an absolute rocket of a shot right in the top corner.

There were no complaints from the Leicester team, but that didn’t stop VAR from interfering, and finding that one of the Brighton players who almost touched the ball was offside.

Enock Mwepu almost touched the ball before it came to Mac Allister, and it was him that was deemed to be offside.

You will not see a better strike this season…! 🔥 What. A. Hit. But it's another contentious VAR decision this weekend 😫 pic.twitter.com/Idf0Fzj0wQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Brighton vs Leicester VAR call

The footballing world came together online to criticise the decision, with the general consensus being that the goal should have been given.

Former Ireland international Stephen Elliot said that it was the best goal ever disallowed through VAR, and that it had to be given.

Host of Soccer Saturday took to Twitter too, to describe VAR as a “shambles”.

He wrote: “Well done VAR . One of the great goals ruled out for something nobody even appealed for. It’s a total shambles as it has been from its inception.”

Well done VAR . One of the great goals ruled out for something nobody even appealed for. It’s a total shambles as it has been from its inception — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 4, 2022

Ian Wright simply wrote “bin it”, when referring to VAR, while Gary Lineker gave an honest assessment from a lifelong Leicester fan.

He said: “These VAR decisions are sucking the life and joy out of the game.”

I say this as a @LCFC fan: these VAR decisions are sucking the life and joy out of the game. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 4, 2022

This high-profile incident couldn’t have come at a worse time for VAR, and those operating it, as it has already been a controversial weekend for the officials.

West Ham feel they were denied a certain goal against Chelsea, as do Aston Villa, while Newcastle have a similarly good point that they were hard done by.

You can expect to hear a lot more about the future of VAR in the coming weeks.

