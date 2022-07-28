Brian Kerr’s comments show it’s not too late for Aaron Connolly

He is still only 22 years of age.

Brian Kerr’s comments about Troy Parrott show that it’s not too late for Aaron Connolly to kick on and have a successful career.

Kerr, earlier this year, spoke about comments Parrott made about his short career, and how he felt he needed to get back on track before it was too late.

Parrott got his head down, got himself into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, and now a nice loan move to the Championship after a really impressive 2022.

Connolly has recently made similarly mature comments, insisting his mental health and confidence were not in a good place for the past year or so.

He said: “And maybe the way I carried myself on the pitch and sometimes off it. Now I’m in a better headspace, you look back at games and think ‘Was I really walking around for that long? Did I really have my head down for this long? Did I really walk around like that?”

Kerr’s response to Parrott’s comments should fill Connolly with confidence that there is still a lot of time for him to make it at the top level.

Brian Kerr and Aaron Connolly

The former Ireland manager said: “There’s a lot of young players that it doesn’t click with them until it’s too late and they end up out of football, or out of a good level of football, even though they’ve all the talent and skill.

“I’ve come across loads of them in my time as a coach, fellas with loads of ability, but if you haven’t the right attitude, that’s part of being a great player. You often here people say ‘aw your man’s a great player,’ and I’ll say ‘one part of being a great player is having the dedication, the commitment and the ability to accept discipline of lifestyle that coaches want from you.”

Connolly has made the trip to Italy to play in Serie B, where a nice loan move could earn him a spot back in Ireland’s squad.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, brian kerr