Brian Kerr still reluctant to heap praise on Stephen Kenny

He’s impressed, but he doesn’t seem entirely sold just yet.

Brian Kerr still appears to be reluctant to heap praise on Stephen Kenny, despite Ireland’s impressive draw against Belgium on Saturday.

The former Ireland boss was on punditry duty on Virgin Media on Tuesday night, and was asked about Ireland’s performance.

He seemed unwilling to give over the top in his praise of the Ireland display, and instead discussed Belgium’s weaknesses.

“I did. Overall it was a good game. A quality game, despite the fact that the Belgian team were well short of their best team. Belgium played some great football in the first half hour.

“But the Irish team hung in there and got back into the match with a great goal from Ogbene, and had parity in terms of possession in the second-half.

“They had to earn a draw late in the game after falling behind, but it was a good Belgian side without being very good. Their weakest players were in defence, their defenders looked a bit ‘stodgy’… But the rest of their team were very good, but Ireland played well and played with consistency.”

When asked what his view was like from the posh area of the Aviva Stadium, Kerr had a typically on brand response.

However, he did compliment Kenny’s coaching to an extent, insisting everyone in the Irish team knew their role against Belgium.

Kerr has had some controversial opinions when it comes to Kenny in the past, remaining unconvinced when he signed a new contract just a number of weeks ago.

Speaking earlier in March, he said: “My view overall was that we went tamely out of three different competitions since Stephen got the job.

“We went out of the Nations League and failed to win a match against Finland, Bulgaria and Wales. Ultimately, that comes back on you, whether that’s around co-efficients or play-off places.”

While his tune seems to be softening on the Ireland boss, it seems as though Kenny will have to do something in a major competition before Kerr is fully impressed.

