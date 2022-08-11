Brian Kerr issues impassioned plea to help the League of Ireland

Strong words from a man who knows an awful lot about the league.

Brian Kerr has issued an impassioned plea to help the League of Ireland, following a very impressive European run for the Irish clubs so far.

Shamrock Rovers have a genuine chance of making it to the Europa League group stages, while Sligo Rovers and St. Pat’s have both made themselves proud in the Conference League so far.

Kerr, speaking on Wednesday night, said that he believes that casual sports fans in Ireland only care about the national league’s teams when they are playing in Europe.

As a result, he said that the teams playing in Europe should be given all the help they can get to do the best they can.

Brian Kerr on the League of Ireland

He said: “I think it was a very important result. People who are not regular followers of League of Ireland football only respect League of Ireland football if they get good results in Europe. Outside of that they have very little interest.

“There has been a big increase in fans over the past few seasons, and the league is developing, but these results are absolutely crucial.

“These results will help towards our coefficient, but the clubs are also battling with the FAI about having to play league games and cup games in between these matches.

“I understand the difficulties of getting the competitive season fit in, getting it all done, but still the results of the teams in Europe are absolutely vital to the image of our league. Every cooperation should be made.”

He continued: “The results of the teams in Europe are absolutely vital to the image of our league. Everything possible should be done to assist them!

“What Shamrock Rovers have done is wonderful. Sligo Rovers did quite well. St. Pat’s are still going.

St Pats are 1-0 up against CSKA Sofia, so they know avoiding defeat in Dublin will see them advance to the next round of the competition. All you need to know about that game can be found here.

