Brian Kerr on how Irish football sides can improve in Europe

Brian Kerr has articulately explained why Irish football teams tend to struggle in Europe compared to other countries of similar size.

Kerr has put it down to the fact that teams from other European countries are so used to playing in Europe regularly, whereas when Irish football teams qualify, it’s a major achievement.

He was speaking after Shamrock Rovers’ 3-0 defeat away to Molde on Thursday night, where the Dublin side actually played a weakened team, clearly with one eye on the title race.

Kerr said there is a “huge gap” between Irish football sides and those of other countries, and that one of the first steps we should take is trying to hold on to younger players for longer.

Brian Kerr on Irish football

He said: “I think it’s just the quality of the opposition, and their familiarity of playing at this level on a regular basis for years and years.

“Molde are a club in a very strong position. They are 15 points ahead of Bodo/Glimt, who looked a decent side against Arsenal.

“Norwegian football is well ahead of us at the moment. Their domestic league and their teams are capable of doing much better than our teams are at the moment. It’s a huge gap to narrow.

“How we do it, is we need to retain our younger players for a lot longer. We’ve suddenly become a league with a lot of young players who didn’t go to England, but they get sold on as soon as the clubs get an offer that they feel they can’t refuse.

“It’s making us weaker in these big games against better teams. They’ve sold all their best resources… We haven’t got enough!

“We need an all-round strengthening.”

Rovers will be disappointed with the 3-0 loss, but manager Stephen Bradley can hardy be too surprised, as he left out some key players for the European Conference League match.

