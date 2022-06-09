Brian Kerr hits the nail on the head in relation to Ireland’s woes

Some interesting perspective.

Brian Kerr has hit the nail on the head in relation to Ireland’s footballing woes, after Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss at home against Ukraine.

Ireland are now one of the few countries in the world without a win in the Nations League, with pressure continuing to grow on Stephen Kenny.

While it’s Kenny and his players who will have to answer all of the questions about the poor performances, Kerr has added some perspective to the situation, by comparing Ireland to Wales.

Wales just qualified for the World Cup for the first time in over 50 years, with a really talented and hard-working squad.

Kerr has discussed how Wales got to that place, and how Ireland failed to do so.

Brian Kerr on Ireland

Speaking on Virgin Media, he said: “We lost a generation of players because of 15 years of mismanagement of our association that led to a big gap in the age group of the senior internationals.

“The likes of James McCarthy, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick were considered young players when they got into our team at about 23 or 24. Now they’re 30.

“Stephen Kenny has started putting younger players into the team… But Wales have been consistent about the process for many years. From their underage teams, they established a system that meant their players weren’t changing countries.

“Very few players who play for Wales underage change countries afterwards. And they get the best of the young players into the senior team early, while not losing results. They win matches.”

Brian Kerr on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland

Kerr has been one of the most vocal critics of Kenny’s side in the past, but there is no denying he knows that there are bigger issues than just the manager in Irish football.

One would hope that we have turned a corner, with the underage teams starting to produce great performances and quality players, but time will tell how well they are blooded into the first team.

Kenny has done this better than any manager in recent memory, but as Irish fans will remind you this morning, it’s a results business.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brian kerr, Ireland