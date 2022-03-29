Brian Kerr responds to Stephen Kenny post-match comments

He didn’t seem happy…

Brian Kerr has responded to Stephen Kenny post-match comments following Ireland’s 1-0 win over Lithuania on Tuesday night.

Ireland won the game with a last-minute goal, but it could and perhaps should have been more, with Ireland having four goals disallowed throughout the game.

Speaking after the match, Kenny was shocked by the amount of offside goals his team scored, insisting he has never been involved in a game with as many disallowed goals.

Kerr seemed to take issue with Kenny’s comments, stressing that every single goal that was disallowed was rightfully chalked off.

In what felt like he was doubling down on his comments before the game, Kerr did not seem too pleased with Kenny’s comments.

Brian Kerr on Stephen Kenny’s comments

He said: “They were all offside! He said it was a mad statistic, the four offsides, but Stephen sometimes comes up with mad statistics.

“You can’t say ‘If only for the linesman we’d have won 5-0’. They’re bad runs! It was good defending. It was difficult for the players tonight.”

He also went out of his way to say that Lithuania are one of the worst international teams in the world, also stressing we would be expected to beat them.

"I think it was a sense of relief at the end. "But every international match in its own way provides difficulties. It can be hard to break teams down that sit in against you." Brian Kerr on Ireland's win over Lithuania.#IRLLIT | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/52lY2YlePk — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 29, 2022

Brian Kerr on Ireland Lithuania

Kerr did extend somewhat of an olive branch to Kenny, giving him a bit of credit for his management of Parrott of late.

Parrott only got a minute off the bench against Belgium on Saturday, which Kerr found strange, but he has since come around to the idea that it gave the young Dub an itch.

He said: “Maybe the minute on the pitch gave him a bit of a goo for tonight… A lot of players have the talent, but they’re missing something. It’s clicked with him early.”

Kerr was clearly impressed with Parrott, and the Dubliner could well be in line to take a starting jersey for Ireland going forward. Based on his comments after the match, it’s clearly what he’s eyeing up…

