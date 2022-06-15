Brian Kerr tears into “overrated” Declan Rice

“He’s grand…”

Brian Kerr has torn into Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, referring to the England internationals as “overrated”.

Speaking about England’s terrible Nations League campaign so far, Kerr and Damien Delaney were discussing whether Gareth Southgate should be worried going into a World Cup.

Delaney is of the opinion that Southgate should be getting a lot more out of this set of players, while Kerr on the other hand feels they’re not that good to begin with.

He said: “I think they overrate the players they have anyway. I don’t think they’re that great… I think (Kalvin) Phillips and Rice, they’re grand.

“A lot of people say ‘He could be a £150 million player’, well hold on, I want a bit more from you then. Yeah, he gets around the pitch and he intercepts thing, but him and Phillips – I haven’t seen them score a lot of cracking goals or run the show against very good teams.”

He continued to go through some of England’s players who he feels are inconsistent, including Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

David Moyes has said in the past that £100 million would be a bargain for Rice, implying West Ham would not sell him for any less than that amount, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from maintaining an interest in the former Ireland international.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both believed to be extremely interested in the defensive midfielder, though West Ham will be in no rush to sell him either.

From an England perspective, they will not get a chance until September to set things right, where they will likely need to beat Germany and Italy (the latter being away from home) to avoid relegation.

Then it’s just a matter of months before the World Cup, and it’s safe to say a relegation would not be the biggest morale booster going into the tournament.

