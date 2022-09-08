Brian Kerr responds to Anthony Gordon to Chelsea links in typical fashion

“That’s not really what they need.”

Brian Kerr has responded to the reports linking Anthony Gordon with Chelsea in classic Brian Kerr fashion.

Speaking during on Wednesday evening, Kerr discussed Chelsea’s situation as a whole, after Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the London club.

On the former Chelsea manager, he said: “He looked exasperated. His decision-making became unclear. Look at the game last night, lots of changes in tactics, changes in positions, changes in shape without getting too much out of the players.

Kerr said that he believed the new Chelsea owners were trying to force Tuchel to sign Anthony Gordon, and that he wasn’t going to be an improvement on what the club currently have.

In what must be a first for live football punditry, Kerr described Gordon as a “skinny, knicky-knacky” type of player.

Brian Kerr on Anthony Gordon

He said: “The other one was Anthony Gordon. It almost looked like they were forcing Anthony Gordon at him, and it was going to get up to £60 million!

“Anthony Gordon hasn’t done enough by any means to go for that sort of money. Who was he going to be better than, than they have already?

“They already have lots of those skinny, knicky-knacky front players. That’s not really what they need.”

"They've lots of those skinny, knicky-knacky players!" Brian Kerr on Chelsea's interest in Anthony Gordon. 😂😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/Xrwkt7NYXo — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 7, 2022

Now that the transfer window has closed, Gordon will remain at Everton until January at least, and most likely until the end of the season.

Anthony Gordon

Since the links to Chelsea began, Gordon’s output has improved at Everton, scoring a number of crucial goals for Frank Lampard’s side.

He scored Everton’s only goals in games against Brentford and Leeds, and has been one of their standout performers since the beginning of the season.

It just had to be him… With his name in the headlines over a potential transfer, Anthony Gordon scores for Everton again 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9VSqTzofcH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

Still only 21 years of age, the chance to move to a club like Chelsea has not disappeared for good for the young man.

