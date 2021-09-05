Brian Kerr says Aaron Connolly should be taken out of Ireland team

“I just don’t fancy him at the moment.”

Brian Kerr has said that Aaron Connolly should be taken out of the Ireland team, as he is out of form at the moment.

Connolly started against Portugal and Azerbaijan, and had a few decent chances across the two games, but failed to stick the ball in the back of the net in either match.

Against Portugal, his chance led to the corner that resulted in John Egan’s goal, while later in the game, he had a great shout for a penalty waved away by the referee.

Brian Kerr on Aaron Connolly

Doing punditry for Virgin Media, Kerr said: “I just don’t fancy him at the moment. I don’t think he fancies himself…”

Analysing some of the specifics of Connolly’s play, Kerr said: “He came on the inside. He chips a little ball but Idah is running outside the near post. It would have taken something extraordinary to get something on target from the position he was heading it from.”

Aaron Connolly still just 21

While many seem to be writing Connolly off already, we would be quick to remind you that he has the most Premier League goals and minutes out of the three youngsters who are vying for the forward spots in the Ireland team (himself, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah).

He is of course raw, and making mistakes in front of goal that really need to be cut out of his game, but his pace and confidence are rare attributes among Irish players.

When was the last time we saw an Irishman skin a top class Premier League defender and stick the ball in the back of the net? Connolly is still only 21 years of age, and hopefully he gets back to his best and starts scoring in an Irish jersey as soon as possible.

